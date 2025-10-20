'Hate crime': Overland Park church says 'All are Welcome' banner vandalized

KANSAS CITY MO. — Police in Overland Park are investigating a possible hate crime after a church banner, “All are Welcome” was vandalized over the weekend.

Indian Heights United Methodist Church Pastor Ali Haynes let us know Monday that the banner at the church, located at 10211 Nall Ave., was vandalized around 3:10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18.

Haynes used surveillance video that captured a suspect vandalizing the sign to determine when the incident happened.

She filed a report with Overland Park Police. A copy provided to KSHB 41 shows police investigating the case based on a sexual orientation bias, according to the Kansas Incident Based Reporting System Handbook.

The church estimates the value of the sign was about $150.

Haynes said the weekend vandalism isn’t the first time the banner had been hit.

KSHB 41 News reported a similar sign on the church property that was stolen in June 2022 .

Haynes says they will replace the banner, thanks to donations from members and the community, but it's very frustrating that someone continues to strike out against something that's supposed to inspire community.

—