Indian Heights United Methodist Church presses ahead with new 'All are Welcome' banners

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The "All are Welcome" sign on the lawn of Indian Heights United Methodist Church that was recently vandalized was stolen off the property last week.

As Pride Month begins, the church is pressing forward.

"You could tell it had been cut off and it's just gone," Ali Haynes, the church's senior pastor, said.

Haynes expressed the frustration she felt after the sign was taken.

"I had that anger that I had the first time, and frustration," she said. "As a pastor, and as somebody who really believes the word of God and Christ, we are to love every single person no matter what."

Neighbors at Nall Avenue and W 103rd in Overland Park, Kansas, have noticed, sharing support on the Nextdoor app.

Haynes scrolled through the messages on her phone, reading, "Thank you for hanging in there, I always read your messages on your sign and have done for years, don’t give up."

Another person said, "Can't believe this is in my neck of the woods."

The Overland Park Police Department said the vandalism report would be investigated as a hate crime. The church filed another police report for the theft.

"My hope is that it's on their radar, that they know we're being targeted for expressing love and inclusion in our community," Haynes said.

There are tatters of the banner left on the posts, a reminder of what was stolen.

Those posts are still in the ground and there will be a new banner, as this congregation says it won't give up or give in to hate.

"The community started donating money, we took that money and bought a new sign that will go back up," Haynes said.

There will be another on the lawn, too.

"(It was) Designed by a young person who goes to church here, who identifies as non-binary," Haynes said. "They decided to design this, they’re getting ready to go to college in graphic design, and so designed a sign for us, so we’re excited to put that up as well."

The church is also spreading an additional message, and raising funds.

"We’re selling yard signs that say 'Love Wins Every Single Time,'" Haynes said. "The money goes to the Kansas City Center for Inclusion."

Each sign costs $15, and with Pride Month underway, Haynes says to those in her flock and beyond to embrace the meaning of the month.

"I would say keep celebrating," she says. "When we go out and continue to be the community, unafraid, then we win."

