Overland Park police investigate vandalism at a church

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park Police Department officers said they are investigating the vandalism of a rainbow "All Are Welcome" sign at a church as a hate crime.

Police responded Friday morning to the Indian Heights United Methodist Church on 103rd Street and Nall Avenue where the sign was cut.

The pastor of the church, Ali Haynes, made the discovery when she showed up to the church.

The sign was a target for vandals in 2019.

If you have any information on the incident, call Overland Park Police at 913-895-6300, or to submit an anonymous tip and be considered for a monetary reward, call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

