Hawaiian Bros plans to open 21 new locations in Kansas City, Texas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, restaurant plans to open 21 new locations this year, both in the KC area and beyond.

Hawaiian Bros , which opened its first location in Belton in 2018, announced its intent to open seven new locations in the area by the end of summer.

That includes a Shawnee location, which opens March 16.

“Our fresh, flavorful food — and friendly Aloha spirit – is resonating with guests who are searching for something unique,” Hawaiian Bros President Scott Ford said in a news release. “At Hawaiian Bros, we love what we do, so we’re excited to see our passion catch on across the country.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought hardship to the hospitality industry, and as Hawaiian Bros grows, its owners are taking time to give back to some of those most affected by the virus.

It is offering free meals to frontline workers at the Shawnee location, 11600 Shawnee Mission Parkway, the weekend before it officially opens.

Educators are welcome for a meal between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on March 13.

Essential workers, including those in the grocery, delivery and hotel industries, can come in from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. also on March 13.

First responders and other health care workers can grab a free bite to eat from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 14.

Those who come are welcome to eat on-site or order to-go with work identification.

Hawaiian Bros also plans the following locations and opening dates in the Kansas City region:

Ward Parkway, early May.

Independence, early June.

Overland Park, late June.

Midtown, Metro North and Lenexa, throughout July.

The owners also plan to open 13 locations int he Dallas/Fort Worth area and two more restaurants in Austin, Texas.

By the end of 2021, Hawaiian Bros will have more than 30 total locations .

—