Hazmat crews respond to tanker truck accident at Interstate 35 and Front Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department Hazmat crews responded to an incident involving a tanker truck around 5 p.m. Thursday.

The truck was located at northbound Interstate 35 at Front Street just past the Independence Avenue on-ramp.

KCFD posted on social media about the accident.

When crews arrived, the truck appeared to be lightly smoking or steaming, as reported by KCFD spokesperson Jason Spreitzer.

Spreitzer said the hazmat unit was working to vent the truck as of 5:45 p.m. As a result, that section of the highway was closed.

The lining of the tanker truck is what caught fire, and no product leaked. There was also no concern air quality would decline, according to Spreitzer.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire just after 6 p.m.

KC Scout traffic cameras showed all lanes reopened before 6:45 p.m.