Canadian wildfires cause hazy conditions, smell of smoke across Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Smoke from Canadian wildfires has enveloped the Kansas City area, leading to poor air quality, hazy skies and the smell of smoke.

KSHB 41 tower cams from across the city show the smoke over downtown Kansas City, Missouri, and the Truman Sports Complex.

KSHB Smoke over the Truman Sports Complex on Sept. 6, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

KSHB 41 Weather’s Jeff Penner says smoke from Canada is to blame for the haze, which has sent air quality levels into the red zone this afternoon.

As of 2:30 p.m., air quality readings showed Kansas City's air quality index at 152, high enough to be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Smoky conditions are expected to peak Wednesday night and persist into Thursday.

