HCA facilities treat nearly 200 victims of ice-related injuries

Research Medical Center, Kansas City, Missouri.
Posted at 7:01 PM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 20:10:32-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Injuries from falls caused by icy conditions sent nearly 200 people to HCA facilities for treatment.

HCA Midwest Health said patients with ice-related injuries kept emergency rooms and urgent care clinics busy from Sunday morning through Monday afternoon.

"With a record nearly 200 ice-related injuries in our 11 emergency rooms and 13 CareNow centers, we are hearing from patients and our providers that most were not expecting the overnight cold and wet weather which caused refreezing roadways and black ice on porches and driveways, resulting in an abundance of slips and falls," Dr. Kimberly Megow, chief medical officer at HCA Midwest Health, said in a news release.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Cassie Wilson said rain will arrive by 8 p.m. tonight, with some ice possible by midnight for areas north of Interstate 70.

Weather Blog | Another round of rain, mixed precip possible

Wilson said Tuesday will be mainly cloudy with another storm lifting in overnight into Wednesday morning.


