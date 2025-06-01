'He was a great person': Family identifies man killed in Gladstone home explosion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Family members confirmed 86-year-old Richard Adams Sr. was the man who died in a house explosion Saturday, May 31, in Gladstone.

Video captured on a neighbor's Ring camera showed how powerful the explosion was.

Ring video of home explosion in Gladstone

Investigators are still trying to figure out the cause.

A Spire spokesperson told KSHB 41 News it's currently not a natural gas-related incident, and Missouri 811 records don't show any requests to dig on NE 74th Terrace or the cross streets within the last month.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office is leading the investigation.

The family, friends and neighbors of Adams are still in shock and mourning.

For 15 years, Carlos Garcia called the neighbor across the street his friend.

"He was the first one to welcome me to the neighborhood," Garcia said. "He was a great person, a really great person."

The explosion on NE 74th Terrace shattered Garcia's truck, house windows and the lives of Adams' family.

"When I heard the first explosion, I got out and started calling [Richard] because I was worried about him. I was calling him and [Richard's] son," Garcia said. "Then, there were more explosions coming. It was more than one."

Garcia never thought he'd be picking up the pieces of his friend's life in his front yard. He found a money holder, car fob, high school graduation certificate and a picture of Adams' family member.

"[I believe] this one was in his wallet," Garcia said. "[His family] can keep it in memory of him and hold him."

They're small fragments from Adams' 86 years that hold a big meaning for those closest to him.

"Whatever the piece, the memories, they never go," Garcia said.

The Gladstone Fire Department told KSHB 41 News the city and public works will help neighbors clean up once the fire marshal's office completes its investigation.

"I bet they can't find anything in there," Garcia said. "Everything is gone."

Adams' house is a complete loss, but Garcia hopes some of the pieces he picked up provide some peace for the family.

"Give your prayers to this family cause they lost a father, a grandfather, a friend," Garcia said. "He was my friend. He's still my friend."

Power was restored to neighbors' homes on 74th Terrace around 11 p.m. Saturday.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office did not respond to KSHB 41 News' inquiry for an update on the investigation.

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne covers issues surrounding government accountability and solutions. Share your story with Isabella.