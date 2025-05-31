No injuries reported after explosion destroyed Gladstone home Saturday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — No one was injured after an explosion occurred Saturday morning at a single-family residence in Gladstone, completely destroying the home.

The call was received at 11:14 a.m. for the house in the 100 block of NE 74th Terrace.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the house totally damaged.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department was dispatched to assist the Gladstone Fire Department in fighting the fire.

Adjacent homes were evacuated as a precaution, authorities said.

The area has been secured and is safe at this time, according to officials.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

