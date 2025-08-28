'He wouldn't quit': KC-area gym community remembers fallen KCKPD officer

MISSION KS. — Hunter Simoncic wasn't just a police officer—he was a dedicated athlete and a charismatic friend.

The 26-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, police officer was killed while assisting with a police chase on Tuesday morning.

Simoncic's gym in Mission is keeping his memory alive with every workout.

CrossFit isn't for the faint of heart. But Hunter Simoncic put heart into everything he did.

"There was just no quit in his game," Mission Barbell Club owner Jay Fleer said. "His personality was very endearing. If you knew him, you liked him."

Isabella Ledonne

Mission Barbell Club is one of many organizations in the metro area sharing their love and support for Simoncic. From the hardcore lifts to the hardcore dance moves, Simoncic always gave 110%.

"If you see that video [of him dancing], you're like 'Oh, my gosh, that's him,'" Fleer said. "All day, every day."

Fleer coached Simoncic through tough workouts and tough career conversations.

"A lot of times he would ask me questions and I really took on kind of a mentor relationship with him because I knew how to navigate being in law enforcement," Fleer said. "He had applied for special assignment, and I helped him train for the FBI."

Fleer was still grappling with Wyandotte County Elijah Ming's line-of-duty death when he heard about another fallen officer.

"I kind of felt a little panicky, and I thought, oh no, not again," Fleer said. "And then I thought, not my friend."

The heartbroken gym community is now honoring Simoncic.

"He wouldn't quit," Fleer said.

Mission Barbell plans to dedicate future workouts across CrossFit gyms in the metro area to Simoncic and remember him as more than a uniform.

"He was just great to be around, and I think that would have helped him go a long way," Fleer said. "His commitment to his community and making the world a better place was really evident in the way that he talked to us about his job."

Stonewall Sports Kansas City also sent a statement to KSHB 41 News regarding Simoncic's passing.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Hunter, who was a cherished member of the Stonewall Sports Kansas City community," a representative said. "Hunter brought joy, kindness, and a true spirit of inclusivity both on and off the field. Our hearts are with his family, friends, and teammates during this difficult time. We will continue honoring Hunter’s memory within our community."

