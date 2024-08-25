Head for the Cure breaks records at annual 5K

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Head for the Cure's annual 5K was held Sunday morning in Overland Park. Organizers said the 22nd race was the largest yet.

The mission of Head for the Cure is to inspire hope for the community of brain cancer patients and their supporters.

At the time of the race, nearly $700,000 had been raised.

"[In] '03, we had 300 people and raised $25,000. And now this,” said Matt Anthony, Head for the Cure founder.

When teams come together at this race, they’re not only raising money for a good cause.

Often, participants connect with other individuals who have gone through similar journeys with cancers.

Anthony started the organization because he lost his brother, Chris, to brain cancer.

“He’d be amazed but maybe not surprised because Chris had the attitude that if he could help one person, that must be why he’s facing this disease," he said. "Through his memory and his honor, we’ve helped thousands."

Gary Lezak, former KSHB 41 News chief meteorologist, showed up to support the cause as a cancer survivor himself.

“I’m here just to support cancer survivors, people going through treatments in hopes that they can be like me and cured someday," Lezak said. "It’s very, very important to me to go to events like this."

Sunday's 5K benefits the "University of Kansas Cancer Center, Children's Mercy Kansas City, Solace House, the Children's Brain Tumor Project, Brains for the Cure, and other national brain cancer programs, education, and initiatives," per Head for the Cure's website.

