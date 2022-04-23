Head-on crash kills 1 person Friday night in Douglas County, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A head-on crash Friday night killed one person near Kansas 10 Highway in Douglas County.

The crash happened about 6 p.m. in the 800 block of North 1800 Road, not far from the intersection with the Kansas Highway 10 bypass, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Department.

A driver going west crossed the centerline and hit an eastbound vehicle head-on, according to the sheriff's department.

The driver of the westbound vehicle died at a hospital.

The second driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

North 1800 Road east of the Kansas Highway 10 interchange to East 900 Road is closed while investigators gather evidence at the accident scene.

The name of the victim has not been released.

