Head-on crash sends moped driver to hospital in critical condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A moped driver is in critical condition after a head-on crash on Prospect Avenue Saturday night.

Kansas City, Missouri, police say a moped was traveling southbound on Prospect Avenue from 33rd Street

At the same time, a white Chevrolet Malibu was traveling northbound on Prospect Avenue from 34th Street.

According to police, the moped crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with the Chevrolet Malibu. The moped rider was ejected from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Police say the investigation into this crash is ongoing.

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