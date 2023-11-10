Health care, employment, housing: Resources for veterans in Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With Veterans Day on Saturday, Nov. 11, KSHB 41 decided to make a list for veterans of resources available to them in the Kansas City area.
Health care
- Veteran Affairs Kansas City
- Offers primary care, mental health care, social programs and services, and specialty care — including dental, cancer, dermatology, orthopedics and much more
- VA offers telehealth, so patients can receive care without traveling
Mental health
- Veteran Affairs Kansas City
- Offers both inpatient and outpatient care for psychiatry and psychology
- You can call 877-222-8387 to see what resources are available to you
- Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration
- Confidential free help can be found by calling SAMHSA's national helpline at 1-800-662-4357
- SAMHSA can help find resources near you
- Veterans Crisis Line
- For veterans who are experiencing suicidal thoughts, you can dial 988 then press 1
Substance use
Housing
- Veteran Affairs Kansas City
- For veterans that are homeless or at risk of being homeless, you can contact KCVA's homeless program coordinator, Corrie Jones, at (816) 861-4700 or by email at corrie.jones2@va.gov
- Catholic Charities Kansas City-St. Joseph
- Offers housing case management to veterans in the Kansas City/St. Jospeh regions
- Contact by phone at 816-659-8263 or by email at veterans@ccharities.com
Food
- Harvesters Community Food Network
- Helps those in the Kansas City experiencing food insecurity
- You can contact their customer care line at 877-653-9519 or email us at customercare@harvesters.org
- Or you can visit their website here to locate a food pantry near you
Employment
Catholic Charities Kansas City-St. Joseph
- Offers employment services to veterans in the Kansas City/St. Jospeh regions
- Contact by phone at 816-659-8263 or by email at veterans@ccharities.com
- Mo Heroes Connect
- Offers career guidance, assessments of transferable skills and job readiness assessments
Other
- TAPS Peer Mentors
- Veterans can request a Peer Mentor
- Trained peer mentors have experienced a military loss and can relate to veterans
- MakeTheConnection.net
- Their website includes information, resources and veteran-to-veteran videos regarding challenging life events and experiences with mental health issues
