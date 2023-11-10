Health care, employment, housing: Resources for veterans in Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With Veterans Day on Saturday, Nov. 11, KSHB 41 decided to make a list for veterans of resources available to them in the Kansas City area.

Health care

Veteran Affairs Kansas City

Offers primary care, mental health care, social programs and services, and specialty care — including dental, cancer, dermatology, orthopedics and much more VA offers telehealth, so patients can receive care without traveling



Mental health

Veteran Affairs Kansas City

Offers both inpatient and outpatient care for psychiatry and psychology You can call 877-222-8387 to see what resources are available to you

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration

Confidential free help can be found by calling SAMHSA's national helpline at 1-800-662-4357 SAMHSA can help find resources near you

Veterans Crisis Line

For veterans who are experiencing suicidal thoughts, you can dial 988 then press 1



Substance use

Housing

Veteran Affairs Kansas City

For veterans that are homeless or at risk of being homeless, you can contact KCVA's homeless program coordinator, Corrie Jones, at (816) 861-4700 or by email at corrie.jones2@va.gov

Catholic Charities Kansas City-St. Joseph

Offers housing case management to veterans in the Kansas City/St. Jospeh regions Contact by phone at 816-659-8263 or by email at veterans@ccharities.com



Food

Harvesters Community Food Network

Helps those in the Kansas City experiencing food insecurity You can contact their customer care line at 877-653-9519 or email us at customercare@harvesters.org Or you can visit their website here to locate a food pantry near you



Employment



Catholic Charities Kansas City-St. Joseph Offers employment services to veterans in the Kansas City/St. Jospeh regions Contact by phone at 816-659-8263 or by email at veterans@ccharities.com

Mo Heroes Connect

Offers career guidance, assessments of transferable skills and job readiness assessments



Other



TAPS Peer Mentors

Veterans can request a Peer Mentor

Trained peer mentors have experienced a military loss and can relate to veterans

MakeTheConnection.net

Their website includes information, resources and veteran-to-veteran videos regarding challenging life events and experiences with mental health issues



