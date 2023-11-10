Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Health care, employment, housing: Resources for veterans in Kansas City area

AMERICAN FLAG
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
An American flag ripples in the wind.
AMERICAN FLAG
Posted at 3:55 PM, Nov 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-10 16:55:01-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With Veterans Day on Saturday, Nov. 11, KSHB 41 decided to make a list for veterans of resources available to them in the Kansas City area.

Health care

  • Veteran Affairs Kansas City
    • Offers primary care, mental health care, social programs and services, and specialty care — including dental, cancer, dermatology, orthopedics and much more
    • VA offers telehealth, so patients can receive care without traveling

Mental health

Substance use

Housing

  • Veteran Affairs Kansas City
    • For veterans that are homeless or at risk of being homeless, you can contact KCVA's homeless program coordinator, Corrie Jones, at (816) 861-4700 or by email at corrie.jones2@va.gov
  • Catholic Charities Kansas City-St. Joseph
    • Offers housing case management to veterans in the Kansas City/St. Jospeh regions
    • Contact by phone at 816-659-8263 or by email at veterans@ccharities.com

Food

  • Harvesters Community Food Network
    • Helps those in the Kansas City experiencing food insecurity
    • You can contact their customer care line at 877-653-9519 or email us at customercare@harvesters.org
    • Or you can visit their website here to locate a food pantry near you

Employment

  • Catholic Charities Kansas City-St. Joseph

    • Offers employment services to veterans in the Kansas City/St. Jospeh regions
    • Contact by phone at 816-659-8263 or by email at veterans@ccharities.com
  • Mo Heroes Connect
    • Offers career guidance, assessments of transferable skills and job readiness assessments

Other

  • TAPS Peer Mentors
    • Veterans can request a Peer Mentor
      • Trained peer mentors have experienced a military loss and can relate to veterans
  • MakeTheConnection.net
    • Their website includes information, resources and veteran-to-veteran videos regarding challenging life events and experiences with mental health issues

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone