Health care technology company UBC announces layoffs at Overland Park offices

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A health care technology services company plans to lay off more than 120 employees at its Overland Park location.

Pennsylvania-based United BioSource LLC, known as UBC, notified Kansas officials last week that it intends to lay off 123 on-site and remote workers in Kansas and Missouri associated with its offices at 12900 Foster St. in Overland Park.

The layoffs are set to take effect around Nov. 26, 2025.

KSHB 41 News has reached out to the company to learn more about the announcement. This story will be updated if a comment is received.

