Health officials issue public health advisory for manhole overflow on State Line Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A public health advisory has been issued for residents and businesses near 125th Street and State Line Road in Leawood following a manhole overflow.

A spokesperson for the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment said the overflow was discovered around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

As of 11:30 a.m., crews from Johnson County Wastewater remained on the scene working to relieve the blockage caused by a tree root that had encroached in the sanitary sewer line.

Crews are also working to clean up and prevent contamination to a nearby pool and pond.

Johnson County Department of Health and Environment

Health officials say residents in the area should avoid contact with the contaminated water. Pets should be kept away from the water as well.

“JCW will post signage in this area, is monitoring this location and conducting water quality tests to determine when this notice can be lifted,” a press release read late Thursday morning.

