Health officials: Olathe Northwest High School student tests positive for tuberculosis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A student at Olathe Northwest High School is receiving treatment in an isolated setting after testing positive for active tuberculosis.

The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment said it's working with the school district to identify close contacts within the school or community.

Health officials have launched a public outreach campaign, including a letter that was sent out to parents, staff and students at the high school, as well as plans for a forum for members of the community to learn more about TB.

While treatment can take up to six months, an infected person can become non-contagious within a few days if treatment has been started.

The district reports buildings are cleaned daily and JCDHE did not recommend any additional, specific cleanings outside of the "normal processes."

“The safety of our students and staff is our first priority, which is why we will work under the guidance of the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment (JCDHE) and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) to follow their protocols and recommendations in this situation," Olathe Public Schools shared in a statement. "We want to assure you all precautions are being taken for the safety of all in the community, especially the students and staff of Olathe Northwest. We are thankful for our partnership with our community, as well as JCDHE and KDHE, as we move through this process.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, TB is typically spread through the air when someone coughs, speaks, laughs, sings or sneezes.

Symptoms can include a cough lasting several weeks, unexplained weight loss, night sweats, chills, fever and coughing up blood.

More information about TB is available on the CDC’s website.

