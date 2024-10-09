Healthy Homes finds violations at Quality Hill Towers amid rent strike

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A full week of rent strikes at Quality Hill Towers in Kansas City highlight a history of problems tenants say they have with the property.

It's drawn attention, but tenants say there's been little action to fix longstanding issues.

Due in part to the rent strike, Healthy Homes came back out last week.

They found several violations, but none so severe tenants would need to move out.

It's a move Hell Woods, a tenant who has lived in the apartment for years, says isn't enough.

Over a year ago, Woods worked to draw attention to some of the issues at the building by helping form a tenant union.

Grant Stephens, KSHB 41 Quality Hill Towers

They hoped some of the issues inspectors recently found would have been taken care of, but they say things haven't changed.

"Nothing," Woods said. "I mean, if anything, some things have gotten worse," she said. "We're all dealing with the exact same issues we've been dealing with this entire past two years and beyond ... Still flooding, still roaches, still electrical issues."

Several city council members came to the apartment building amid the strikes.

"They toured our property, they know what we're dealing with," Woods said.

She said they may have been seen, but until they've been fully heard, the rent strike goes on.

"Ultimately, what's happening here at Quality Hill is not unique, it's not a one-off thing," Woods said. "None of this is okay, and I really think this is the start of a tenant reckoning."

KSHB 41 reached out to the owner of Quality Hill Towers, but did not here back.