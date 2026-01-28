Hear from all 5 Independence City Council candidates via KSHB 41’s questionnaire

KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County. Share your story idea with Tod .

—

There are five candidates running for two at-large seats on the Independence City Council.

Incumbent Jared Fears is seeking a second term, while Cody Atkinson , Jackie Dorman , Charline Gray and Lucy Young also will appear on the ballot for the Tuesday, Feb. 3, primary election.

The four candidates who receive the most votes will advance to the April 7 election.

Bridget McCandless, who currently serves as the other at-large council member, is running for mayor.

The League of Women’s Voters of Kansas City/Jackson-Clay-Platte Counties is hosting a virtual Independence City Council Candidate Forum at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 28. Registration is required .

We asked each candidate a series of questions about issues in Independence and assembled their responses here. Edits were only made if needed to correct a grammar/spelling error or to keep with AP style:

What do you see as the most pressing issues facing Independence?

ATKINSON: I see affordable housing as the most pressing issue facing Independence.

Residents of Independence make an average of 75% of the rest of the metro, meaning other fixed costs constitute a larger percentage of income here than the rest of the metro. That makes reducing the costs for residents to get into stable housing that they can afford my highest priority.

DORMAN: Spending large sums of money without getting voter approval. Not listening to citizens on their priorities.

We need to get a handle on our budget and our priorities.

Independence residents need to be kept informed about major decisions that will impact them. Use funds that are approved by a vote for the purpose that voters supported.

FEARS: Financial stability and stewardship of taxpayer dollars are critical for Independence.

Anticipated shortfalls predicted in prior years are now only a year or two away and must be addressed and balanced along with current city services.

Economic development will help in these shortfalls eventually, but we must take actions prior to then.

Other issues include hiring the next city manager, concerns with Police Department policies and IPL governance to name a few.

GRAY: Work force development for adults, public safety, fill the two spots of chief of police and city manager, maintaining the facilities we have.

YOUNG: 1) Economics — Fiscal responsibility must be our primary focus. Our expenditures are outpacing our revenues, which is not sustainable.

Our former city manager said, "We cannot continue to cut our way to prosperity." He was spot on. Our city requires a significant infusion of new revenues.

Revenue growth alone will not eradicate the intergenerational poverty that plagues far too many citizens in our community. One-third of our community makes $35,000 or less annually.

It is essential that these new revenue streams are tied to projects that provide living-wage jobs, ensuring that everyone in our community benefits from this growth.

I have written to our state leadership to encourage them to promote Independence in a new project being considered by our federal government. Fingers crossed that this job-creating project is approved.

2) Address the level of crime in Independence — Our Police Department is currently woefully understaffed.

I believe it is critical that we support our existing officers while prioritizing filling those vacant positions. We must fully fund the Independence Fire Department’s ARCH program to effectively address mental health and drug-related calls for service.

The city needs to continue to work closely with social agencies, such as Community Services League (CSL), to address the homelessness challenges in our community. This cooperative effort between IPD, IFD and CSL means people in crisis aren’t just kept safe, but they are connected to resources and given a path forward.

3) Expand code enforcement — A clean and safe city instills civic pride. It is important to recognize that code enforcement plays a vital role in reducing crime.

By working closely with both IPD and IFD to address homeless camps and other local concerns, the Code Enforcement department can significantly impact the quality of life for everyone in the city.

*****

What are you looking for in a new Independence chief of police (e.g. experience, inside/outside department, enforcement-focused, community-engagement focused)?

ATKINSON: I would like to see a new chief who has experience reducing violent crime in similarly sized cities who will actively engage with our community members to develop non-police-first interventions to prevent crime.

Our officers are incredibly busy and hard-working, so the ability to create community programs that prevent crime in the first place will allow them to attend to their current case load more closely while reducing stress that often leads to negative personal outcomes for officers and their families or to their departure to other cities.

DORMAN: We need a chief of police that has experience rebuilding a police department. Therefore, I believe we need to look outside the department and make sure we hire based on the previous standards plus some additional requirements.

We need to hire someone who can be enforcement focused — large presence in high-crime areas and prioritizing federal prosecution for repeat offenders — while also being community engagement focused, building relationships within the community and listening to what voters need.

FEARS: To be clear, this decision is one for the next city manager, but my hope would be for significant experience from outside of the department with strong experience in community-based policing.

It is essential that the new chief brings innovative perspectives to the department while continuing to support the strong dedication exhibited by our current personnel.

GRAY: As a city council member, I’m looking for a new Independence chief of police who demonstrates strong leadership, integrity, and a commitment to community-focused policing.

I want someone who prioritizes public safety, builds trust with residents and officers alike, embraces transparency and accountability, and works collaboratively with community partners to keep our neighborhoods safe and our police department respected and effective.

YOUNG: There has been an internal division regarding leadership and I feel bringing in someone from the outside may be the best way to correct that situation.

We need an experienced and well-trained police chief that will first observe how we operate now, and later bring suggested improvements to IPD. But that doesn’t mean I would like to see someone come in and turn the entire department upside down.

IPD has been a committed partner with our community and deserves the respect they have earned. I personally would like to see IPD reinstate some of the community-policing policies we had in the past. The national trend with police departments has fewer recruits applying, so Independence needs to work on retention to keep the officers we presently employ.

*****

Voters rejected a bond issue for a new IPD Headquarters, but the building’s issues remain and the space crunch will only get worse with Municipal Court operations moving in. What is your solution?

ATKINSON: As we expect additional revenues from the data center/power plant project, we should be eyeing a new justice center to act as a complete hub for our police department and municipal court.

Updated facilities are needed, not just because our current building has a number of critical issues with water incursion and sewage backup, but because our police department needs an additional draw for recruitment and retention.

Additionally, once the current station is vacant, there will be new opportunities for development to go along with the $55 million being invested by Mid-Continent Public Library in a new state-of-the-art headquarters and public space.

DORMAN: My understanding is that IPD will move into the utilities building with the jail staying where it is. However, that building is smaller than the current headquarters, which raises real concerns about capacity and long-term planning.

What’s needed now is a transparent, comprehensive discussion before more changes are made.

We’ve already spent significant money on facilities based on anticipated data-center revenue and we owe residents and our officers clear planning, accountability, and honest communication going forward.

FEARS: We need to go back to the drawing board to look for less-expensive options that can help us take steps toward the end goal of a new campus.

This will need to be done in phases and we will need to show the public a more practical plan than what was previously proposed to achieve eventual approval by the citizens.

GRAY: Without serving on the council and having full access to the city’s budget and financial details, it’s difficult to offer a definitive solution.

The first step is rebuilding public trust by demonstrating that we are responsible stewards of the bond funds the community has already approved.

From there, if additional funding is needed, we must return to the voters with a clearer, more transparent call to action — hosting town halls, providing walkthroughs of building conditions, and engaging directly with police officers, engineers, contractors, and other subject-matter experts.

These decisions should be informed by expertise and public input, not made behind closed doors.

YOUNG: I would have liked to see the Municipal Court in our existing City Hall. I don’t understand why they were not included in the new Independence Municipal Commons building after the GO (general obligation) bond failed. This was an incredulous oversight.

With the newly proposed data-center revenues, we should have the funding to build a much needed Justice Center to house our Municipal Court. That way the City will not have to fall back on increasing property taxes placing another GO bond on the ballot.

*****

What does Independence need from a new city manager?

ATKINSON: Independence needs a new city manager who has worked in a town with historic attractions like ours and knows how to leverage that history to attract tourists and new permanent residents.

They must also have experience working on a constrained budget with an eye on attracting commercial investment that will help alleviate budget pressures.

DORMAN: Independence needs a city manager who is transparent, fiscally responsible, and committed to earning the trust of our residents and employees.

We need someone who plans ahead, communicates clearly, and follows through — not just with numbers, but with people.

That means listening to city staff, respecting first responders, working collaboratively with the council, and making decisions based on long-term needs rather than short-term fixes.

Above all, Independence needs a city manager who values accountability and puts the community first.

FEARS: An ideal new city manager will have significant experience in a similar role, have the appropriate educational background, exhibit outstanding leadership and managerial qualities, have significant financial experience with a large and complex budget and financial situation, have proven communication skills, and show they are transparent in that communication effort.

In addition, experience in running utilities would be helpful as well. Owning three utilities adds a complexity to managing the city that is not really common but is important for the ongoing operations of the city.

GRAY: Independence needs a city manager who is a strong, transparent leader and an effective administrator.

We need someone who manages city operations responsibly, works collaboratively with the mayor and council, supports city employees, and communicates openly with residents.

Most importantly, our city manager must be focused on fiscal responsibility, public safety, economic development, and delivering real results that improve quality of life for our neighborhoods.

YOUNG: A personable “bean counter,” someone that can deal with the present budget deficits now but plan for those data center future revenues with a well-founded, level-headed plan for our fiscal future.

Someone that can hold the line with only the best interests of all the residents in mind, and not waste those revenues on pet projects.

*****

Where do you stand on the proposed Nebius data center and new power plant?

ATKINSON: After initial skepticism concerning how data centers in other parts of the country had raised electrical rates, consumed and polluted large amounts of water, and disregarded local community concerns, I have been vigilant in getting answers from city leaders and Nebius representatives on how they planned to address those concerns and have come away with the belief that, if what has been promised is followed through upon, then the planned data center and power plant will be a massive expansion to our general fund that will allow us to better serve the residents of Independence with better parks and recreation services, restoration of bus lines, renewal of community programs, like energy audits and upgrades of homes where a resident is low/fixed income, ensuring our first responders are adequately compensated and fully staffed, and removal of blighted property among a number of programs this city needs but cannot afford.

DORMAN: It appears the Nebius data center and the new power plant are largely a done deal, but that doesn’t mean the conversation should be over. We need to step back, slow down, and clearly communicate with the community about what this means and how it impacts Independence.

While the site may be private property, the City Council approved changes that allowed this to move forward — again, without meaningful public input. That’s a problem.

Too often, we’ve seen agreements where promises are made, but enforcement falls short and residents are left holding the bag.

Going forward, I believe Independence must demand stronger safeguards, transparency, and accountability to ensure any project truly benefits our community — not just on paper, but in practice.

FEARS: The council is working to get answers to a number of questions raised by our citizens.

In general, a location that is already zoned industrial and which provides appropriate infrastructure seems to be a reasonable location, assuming we address the majority of concerns of our citizens.

The funding this would eventually provide to the city would be significant and important for the city and other taxing jurisdictions.

As always we must balance the needs of the entire city with the concerns that are raised.

GRAY: Like many residents, I have concerns about the proposed data center — particularly around safety, long-term risk, and ensuring the city is not left with additional debt if the project does not go as planned.

It is critical that clear policies, safeguards, and accountability measures are in place to protect the community.

Based on what has been shared publicly, Nebius would fund the power plant and pay fair utility rates and, if those commitments are fully documented and enforced, the project could be a net positive for the city.

Transparency and strong protections for taxpayers must remain non-negotiable.

YOUNG: I am an advocate of the Nebius data center and the new power generation project.

I have said for decades that additional IPL generation is the key to our economic future. This data center project will provide much-needed revenue through PILOTs (Payments in Lieu of Taxes).

They will finally give the city the needed revenue to repair, replace, and address city services that have been reduced or cut completely.

I believe this project is a vital step forward for our community's financial stability and the restoration of essential services.

*****

What role should incentives play in development, given the city’s history with troubling deals like the Crackerneck Creek TIF?

ATKINSON: The Crackerneck Creek boondoggle will continue to cost our city millions more than residents were told for the next 20 years and should serve as a warning for future city officials that our city cannot take the risk of directly paying for projects and should instead incentivize investment through bond issuance and TIFs that do not cost the city money in a direct payment format.

The approved Wally's project is a great example of an appropriate incentive structure that has drawn investment while improving the surrounding area for the public and should be seen as a model for future deals.

DORMAN: Incentives, like TIFs, are common in our region and, when used carefully, can be a useful development tool. However, Independence must do a much better job of protecting its residents.

Too often, large incentives have been granted to major corporations that fail to follow through on their commitments, leaving taxpayers with long-term debt. In some cases, we’re still carrying significant financial obligations decades later.

Going forward, incentives should be used sparingly, tied to clear performance benchmarks, and enforced with real accountability.

Development should benefit the community — not leave citizens holding the debt when promises aren’t kept.

FEARS: I am not in favor of any taxpayer-backed TIF structures. Those have put the city in a difficult position.

Beyond that, it’s critical to evaluate any proposals received against the potential benefits derived. Each situation is different and must be evaluated on its own merit.

GRAY: Development incentives should be predictable, transparent, and focused on real economic return.

Given past challenges like the Crackerneck Creek TIF, Independence must reform its incentive process to ensure deals are performance-based, fiscally responsible, and fair to taxpayers.

I support incentives that create jobs, grow the tax base, and strengthen neighborhoods — while providing clear rules and accountability so responsible businesses can invest with confidence.

YOUNG: The Falls of Crackerneck Creek (Bass Pro) TIF and the Santa Fe TIF were two examples of how a TIF project should not be structured.

Both projects were guaranteed by a City Council vote to be backed by city revenues.

As a result, the Bass Pro bonds cost taxpayers $3.5 million annually until 2045 and the Santa Fe TIF costs approximately $500,000 annually until 2044. These ongoing bond payments have created budget shortfalls that have directly led to reductions in city services.

TIFs can be highly beneficial when they fund projects that would otherwise not be addressed.

A prime example of a public-benefitting TIF is the Wally’s Independence project. This TIF will fund essential road work improvements to the I-70 and Noland Road interchange, straighten the offset Lynn Court intersection, and widen Noland Road.These specific projects would not have had a viable funding mechanism if not for the Wally’s Independence project TIF.

Ultimately, these road improvements will significantly enhance the welfare of our citizens.

*****

What assets in Independence are underutilized and how will you make better use of them?

ATKINSON: Our city has a history that sets us apart from the rest of the metro. We have historic buildings, like the Truman Home and Museum, while also being home to some of the most beautiful homes in the area.

We do not do a good job leveraging those assets and, because we've failed to capitalize on them, we've seen many of them fall into a state of disrepair. We must do more to advertise historic neighborhoods to prospective home buyers and save these works of fine architecture while boosting interest in the history that accompanies them.

I would like to see a larger welcome center closer to the highway that can show off these assets and believe next to Wally's would make a lot of sense as folks will be pulling off the road in the thousands every day.

DORMAN: One of Independence’s biggest underutilized assets is what we already own. Too often, we fail to properly maintain our parks, pools, and city buildings, which leads to decline and underuse.

Instead of making regular investments in maintenance and improvement, we let facilities deteriorate then face costly decisions to tear them down or replace them. That’s not fiscally responsible.

By prioritizing routine maintenance, long-term planning, and better stewardship of our existing assets, we can extend their life, improve quality of service, and make better use of taxpayer dollars.

FEARS: Our people are one of our most important assets and we need to invest in them to make them even more valuable to us.

In some departments we do this well; in others, we could do more. Investing in our employees to a greater degree will only improve the services the city provides.

In addition, we have an underutilized park service. Hopefully, the Parks Master Plan that is being finalized will help us focus our efforts in maximizing the use of these facilities.

I would like to see more use of the Independence Events Center, for example. These are just a couple of examples.

GRAY: The west side of Independence is the oldest part of our city and it holds tremendous, untapped potential.

By revitalizing existing buildings and making them accessible to small businesses, we can preserve our history while creating a win-win that drives economic growth, supports local entrepreneurs, and strengthens the entire community.

YOUNG: Independence Power and Light is highly underutilized. Cities that own their own municipalities are generally economically better off.

Public power doesn’t just provide electricity in a community. Our electric utility payments go to our community instead of a privately owned company or their shareholders.

The money made by a public power utility stays in our community, covering the costs of operation and improving local infrastructure, directly benefiting the ratepayers.

The proposed governance management model, if passed by the voters, will allow IPL to be run as a business and promote economic growth through commercial investments.

*****

What are the most important areas for development, redevelopment or continued investment in Independence (Historic Square, Noland Road, 291, EastGate Industrial Park, Independence Center area, etc.)?

ATKINSON: I believe Noland Road is in desperate need of new development. This road is a direct route to our Historic Square and has a high vacancy rate as well as a number of blighted properties that don't exactly welcome visitors.

Additionally, we need to bring in more commercial investment into the Eastgate Industrial Park to bring in new jobs and revenue for the city.

Lastly, we should examine options for development along the Missouri River.

While Independence doesn't have much river frontage, we should work closely with Sugar Creek to develop a master plan for that area as Kansas City has shown developers are willing to invest heavily along the riverfront when city leaders are ready and willing partners.

DORMAN: All of these areas are important to Independence’s overall growth, and each plays a different role in our economy. We need continued growth on Noland Road, Missouri 291, the Independence Center area, and Eastgate Industrial Park to support our citizens.

That said, the heart of our city is the Historic Square — where Independence began. A thriving Square sets the tone for the entire community. I would like to see refreshed building exteriors, well-maintained public spaces, and policies that attract new small businesses, restaurants, and locally owned shops.My goal is for the Square to become a true destination — one that draws people from all over the region, supports local entrepreneurs, and reflects pride in our history while embracing thoughtful growth.

Currently, Englewood is working to become a destination arts district. Let’s have a long term strategic plan on a thriving Independence.

FEARS: In short, all of the above and more. Any efforts we can make to increase development, renew tired facilities and areas, and revitalize parts of our city are critical.

In short, if we’re not moving forward then we’re going backwards. It’s important to balance these efforts throughout the city as funding and opportunities are available.

Noland Fashion Square is a priority as well as continuing the efforts in the Little Blue Valley, but we must look for opportunities to revitalize areas in the older parts of town as well.

GRAY: Redevelopment — The west side of the Independence, Independence Center, Noland Fashion Square; Continued investment — Historic Square, Noland Road

YOUNG: The city has provided major funding sources for the Square for decades.

The recent purchase of the GEHA Building and renovating it into a new City Hall will renew the 39th Street Corridor.Eastgate Commercial Center now has the Nebius data center bringing economic development forward in the Little Blue Valley.

It is long past due that we focus on the “Miracle Mile,” Noland Road. The Santa Fe TIF area has been stagnant for decades.

Price Chopper has announced that it will be relocating to Noland Fashion Square. That fills one hole but leaves another open.

There needs to be a concerted effort to fill the vacant buildings and modernize Noland Road.

*****

Anything else you’d like to add?

ATKINSON: This city not only faces a budget crisis, but, in the near future without new investment, we are facing an aging crisis as well.

Our recent Parks Master Survey states that nearly 40% of our population will be over the age of 55 within eight years and that we are also losing younger people.

As our residents age, they will have to rein in spending and investments in a way that will further tighten our budget.

This city must act quickly to develop a plan to keep younger residents in Independence and attract new families by focusing on parks and recreation, an improved innovative restaurant scene, and arts programs, focusing heavily on improving the Englewood Arts District.

FEARS: Serving as a Council member comes with a steep learning curve, but I feel I have navigated it successfully.

Over the past four years, Independence has seen many positive developments, and it's important that we continue this progress to keep our City moving forward.

Continuity will be important as we bring on a new city manager and look to the future.

GRAY: I currently serve on the Human Relations Committee and the Public Safety Tax Oversight Committee. I am an active board member for three nonprofit organizations in Independence, and I have helped organize Juneteenth celebrations for the past three years.

I am also a local job creator and volunteer with several community nonprofits, intentionally hiring Independence residents who may otherwise face barriers to employment due to their background or disability, helping create opportunity and stability within our community.

My commitment to Independence does not depend on holding office. Whether elected or not, I will continue to care deeply about this city, stay involved, and work alongside residents to make Independence a stronger, safer, and more vibrant place to live.

YOUNG: As someone who has been personally involved with my own animal rescue project, I understand firsthand how expensive it is to provide quality care for animals that have been unwanted and abandoned by their former owners. It is vital that we, as a council, seek solutions that prioritize improving animal welfare in our community.

I have long advocated for "no cost" or "very low cost" spay-and-neuter programs to reduce the population of unwanted pets.

Our shared Jackson County/Independence Animal Shelter requires immediate attention.

Originally, Jackson County agreed to fully fund the shelter. Since that agreement was rescinded, I believe it is necessary to either reinstate that funding or establish a clear pathway for Independence to purchase the shelter.

—