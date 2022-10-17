Watch Now
Hearing aids now on store shelves at lower cost with no prescription needed

Rick Bowmer/AP
Chelle Wyatt holds her hearing aid Friday, April 15, 2022, in Salt Lake City. People with hearing loss have adopted technology to navigate the world, especially as hearing aids are expensive and inaccessible to many. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Posted at 7:28 AM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 08:28:25-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hearing aids are now available in stores across the United States and will cost thousands of dollars less following President Joe Biden's executive order on promoting competition in the economy.

Biden called on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to allow any adults with "mild-to-moderate" hearing loss to purchase hearing aids on shelves and online with no need for a prescription.

Those looking to buy hearing aids will not need an exam or audiologist fitting either.

The average cost of hearing aids could be reduced by $3,000 per pair, according to estimates from the FDA.

Retailers already selling over-the-counter include:

  • CVS — Varying price points on CVS.com
  • Walgreens — $799 per pair at stores nationwide
  • Walmart — $199-999 per pair on Walmart.com, SamsClub.com in Walmart vision centers in Missouri and select Sam's Club Hearing Aid Center locations

Retailers who will be selling over-the-counter hearing aids later this week include:

  • Best Buy — $200-3,000 in 300 stores nationwide
  • Hy-Vee $499.99-$999.99 in select locations found in Kansas and Missouri

There are just under 30 million Americans experiencing hearing loss, according to the National Library of Medicine.

