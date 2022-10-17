Hearing aids now on store shelves at lower cost with no prescription needed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hearing aids are now available in stores across the United States and will cost thousands of dollars less following President Joe Biden's executive order on promoting competition in the economy.

Biden called on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to allow any adults with "mild-to-moderate" hearing loss to purchase hearing aids on shelves and online with no need for a prescription.

Those looking to buy hearing aids will not need an exam or audiologist fitting either.

The average cost of hearing aids could be reduced by $3,000 per pair, according to estimates from the FDA.

Retailers already selling over-the-counter include:



CVS — Varying price points on CVS.com

Walgreens — $799 per pair at stores nationwide

Walmart — $199-999 per pair on Walmart.com , SamsClub.com in Walmart vision centers in Missouri and select Sam's Club Hearing Aid Center locations

Retailers who will be selling over-the-counter hearing aids later this week include:



Best Buy — $200-3,000 in 300 stores nationwide

Hy-Vee $499.99-$999.99 in select locations found in Kansas and Missouri