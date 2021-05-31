Watch
Hearing date set for lawsuit filed by Kansas City police board against mayor, city

Posted at 9:28 PM, May 30, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A hearing date has been set for a lawsuit filed by the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners against KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas and other city officials.

The suit was filed on Friday, following recent police budget reform passed by the KCMO City Council.

The reforms reallocate more than $42 million from the city's police department into a community services and prevention fund.

Language in the lawsuit calls the reforms "defunding" the police and "efforts to hinder and obstruct the Board's management and control of the police department's budget in violation of state law."

Lucas responded to the lawsuit on Friday saying, "it reflects failure," among other things.

The hearing is set for Tuesday, June 1, at 1:30 p.m. at the Jackson County Courthouse.

