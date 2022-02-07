HeART to HeART Connection returns to Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Monday is the deadline to reserve a heart for the annual HeART to HeART Connection in Independence, Missouri.

Each year, nonprofits WestiND Connection, Englewood Station Arts District and the Independence Square Association hang large hearts along Truman and Winner roads as well as Lexington Street from the Englewood Arts District to uptown.

For a donation, those interested can have the organizations paint a personalized message to a special valentine on the heart. Monday, hearts require a $50 donation and must be reserved by midnight.

A heart can be reserved on the WestiND Connection website .

“HeART 2 HeART Connection is a way for people to share a message of love, hope or remembrance that creates good vibes and inspires pride in Western Independence,” Tammy Parsons, co-founder of WestiND Connection, said in a statement.