Heart to Heart International disaster relief teams heading to Florida to prepare for Hurricane Helene

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Heart to Heart International plans to send an advance team to Florida on Friday to help with Hurricane Helene disaster relief efforts.

The Associated Press reported at noon Thursday Helene is a Category 2 hurricane with wind speeds of 105 mph. It is expected to make landfall on Florida's Big Bend this evening as at least a Category 3 hurricane, bringing the risk of devastating damage.

The advance team will coordinate with local groups and figure out what items people impacted by the storm need most, according to a news release from the organization.

A mobile medical unit, along with a medical team, plans to leave Friday or Saturday.

Heart to Heart International's headquarters are in Lenexa.

The relief organization began in 1992 and has delivered medical supplies and aid worth $3 billion to more than 130 countries.

Donations can be sent to www.hearttoheart.org [hearttoheart.org].

