Heart to Heart International, nonprofit aids in Texas flood relief

Heart to Heart International is providing aid for people impacted by the Texas floods.

On its website, the first box that pops up is: Responding: Flash Flooding in Texas.

Heart to Heart's Director of Disaster Response, JP Fisher, says the team has been watching the flooding that's been occurring and reaching out to their partners on the ground.

"We actually have a shipment of 1200 hygiene kits along with some move and care supplies of gauze, bandages and some oral rehydration salts that are now going to be in route today down to the impacted area," Fisher mentioned Tuesday. "These items will not only help those communities impacted, but also those first responders that are still engaged in those search and rescue activities."

The organization aids in several natural disasters that happen across the country and globe. Fisher says every disaster is different and the needs are different.

"When you think about an earthquake, you think about more of those wound care stint and those supplies," Fisher said. "Whereas, when you're looking at water damage, we're focused in on, 'we want to stop the spread of those diseases that can pop up,' so these hygiene kits play a pivotal role in stopping the spread."

Fisher stated this disaster was unique due to how quickly it happened.

"I mean just over 45 minutes, the Guadalupe River surged over 26 feet, so very little time for people to evacuate so they might forget to bring those essential items such as simple as a toothbrush and toothpaste," he said.

"We're always monitoring disasters within our disaster response team we have an on-call schedule. It was a holiday weekend, so many of us were away, but we had one of our team members watching it closely," Fisher said. "Once we saw this was a significant event, we immediately started doing our partner outreach, so getting emails out to our health clinic partners, our peer organizations, we start participating in that government coordination to really identify what are those unmet health needs that we can help fill."

Right now, Heart to Heart does not have an assessment team in Texas due to search and rescue operations still underway.

"We don't want to come in and add an additional burden on that community, but we are working with some local organizations that are there on the ground, and our goal right now is to support them the best," Fisher said. "They were there before the disaster, during and they'll be there much longer after. So we'll be there to support them. They know their communities the best."

There are a couple of critical factors the Heart to Heart team looks at first when deciding whether to send an assessment team or deploy a medical team.

"Number one: is the health system operating? From everything that we're seeing, fortunately health clinics, pharmacies are still open in the area so we don't want to bring in our medical team, that could then start taking resources because they're already there available," Fisher said. "We're also looking at what are those unmet health needs. Right now, it's basic items. It's hygiene kits, we can do all of that from our headquarters in Kansas city so then we aren't taking away from those local relief efforts."

The hygiene kits contain shampoo, wash cloths, toothpaste, toothbrush, a comb, nail clippers and soap.

"These are items that really help bring a sense of normalcy and dignity back to people that have been forced to evacuate. They might be in a different living situation right now as the damage assessments are underway. So these items really come in and provide that basic relief and also stop the spread of disease," Fisher said. "We know especially with water disasters like floods, there are diseases that can spread when people are sheltering together or in a unique living situation so these really help try and provide that sense of normalcy for the disaster survivor."

While aiding in these disasters can take an emotional toll, Fisher says it's incredible seeing people coming together to help.

"We go to many disasters and each one is different and it's never the same as far as that emotional toll," Fisher said. "But there is a benefit because after these disasters, you see communities, you see the best of humanity come to help each other's neighbors and that's honestly what keeps me coming back to this work."

Heart to Heart is partnering with Charlie's Car Wash and Blue Beacon Truck Wash to support those impacted be the Texas floods.

"It's super exciting to see some Kansas City businesses to come and support us to help have a positive impact on disaster survivors," Fisher said. "Charlie's Car Wash and Blue Beacon Truck Wash have decided to match any donation made to Heart to Heart through July 31st."

For anyone interested in donating their time, Heart to Heart International hosts hygiene kit events, where people can come in and pack hygiene kits for people impacted by natural disasters, nationally and globally.