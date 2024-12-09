'Heartbroken': Archie R-V School District mourns loss of senior killed in crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Archie R-V School District is mourning the loss of a senior who died in a car crash over the weekend.

Miles Humbird, 18, was one of three students injured in the crash in Cass County, about five miles east of Archie, Missouri.

"It is with deep sorrow that Archie R-V School District confirms the tragic passing of Miles Humbird, a senior student at our school," Superintendent Dr. Michelle Wityk said in a letter to families. "Miles died on Saturday evening, December 7, leaving the entire Archie community heartbroken."

The crash happened when the driver of a 2015 Kia K900 was heading eastbound on Route B, east of Rush Road.

The Kia crossed the center line of the road and later traveled off the west side and overturned.

Humbird was ejected and died at the scene.

The 17-year-old driver of the Kia was taken to a hospital by helicopter. He remains hospitalized.

The third student, another 18-year-old, was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. He continues to recover at home.

"At this time, we extend our deepest condolences to Miles' family, friends, and loved ones," Wityk said. "Miles was a cherished member of our school community, and his loss is felt deeply by students, faculty, staff, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him."

The district is providing counseling services for students, faculty and staff throughout the week.

