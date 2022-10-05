Heartland Coca-Cola Bottling wants to build state-of-the-art plant in Olathe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A company led by former NBA star and businessman Junior Bridgeman wants to build a nearly 600,00-square foot bottling production campus in Olathe.

Representatives from Heartland Coca-Cola Bottling Company attended Tuesday night's Olathe City Council meeting, according to a news release from the company.

Olathe council members heard what the company infrastructure needs will be to build the plant.

Should the city and company agree on a plan, the plant is expected to open in 2024, the news release states.

The current bottling operation was built in 1969 in Lenexa, where the headquarters and distribution center will remain.

It will continue to operate until the new production plant opens and gets to full capacity in 2025, according to the release.

“Olathe is a great place to invest, and we’re excited to welcome Heartland Coca-Cola to our city,” Olathe Mayor John Bacon said. “We look forward to working together to bring this project to life, supporting opportunities for growth that will extend into the future.”

