Heat advisory for Kansas City area extended to 7 p.m. Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The heat is continuing to be a factor across the Kansas City region as the first weekend of summer continues.

A heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service for the area, which began on Friday, has been extended through 7 p.m. Monday.

The original heat advisory was set to end at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Heat indices could top out at 104 on Sunday and Monday afternoon.

Little relief is expected Saturday and Sunday night as low temperatures are forecast to be in the middle to upper 70s.

Kansas City, Missouri, posted its extreme heat plan for 2025 on its website.

