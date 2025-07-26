Heat advisory in effect for the Kansas City area from 11 a.m. Sunday to 7 p.m. Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the Kansas City area from 11 a.m. Sunday to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

During that time, heat index values are expected to reach up to 109 degrees.

Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses, according to NWS.

NWS recommends that people drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Kansas City, Missouri, posted its extreme heat plan for 2025 on its website.

