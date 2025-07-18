KSHB 41 Weather | Warmer with a few showers and thunderstorms today

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A few showers and thunderstorms today, just about anytime
- Hot this weekend with thunderstorm chance each morning, best chances northern Missouri
- Hot with less rain chances next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a few showers and thunderstorms around just about any time.
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
High: 86º
Tonight: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening. 30% chance of more widespread rain and thunderstorms by morning.
Wind: S 10-15mph
Low: 72º
Saturday: Morning showers and storms possible, some could have strong wind gusts. Then, partly cloudy, hot, and humid.
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
High: 93º
Sunday: Morning showers and storms possible, some could have strong wind gusts. Then, partly cloudy, hot, and humid.
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
Low: 74º High: 91º
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.