KSHB 41 Weather | Warmer with a few showers and thunderstorms today

Highs today will be around 85°.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A few showers and thunderstorms today, just about anytime
  • Hot this weekend with thunderstorm chance each morning, best chances northern Missouri
  • Hot with less rain chances next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a few showers and thunderstorms around just about any time.
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
High: 86º

Tonight: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening. 30% chance of more widespread rain and thunderstorms by morning.
Wind: S 10-15mph
Low: 72º

Saturday: Morning showers and storms possible, some could have strong wind gusts. Then, partly cloudy, hot, and humid.
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
High: 93º

Sunday: Morning showers and storms possible, some could have strong wind gusts. Then, partly cloudy, hot, and humid.
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
Low: 74º High: 91º

