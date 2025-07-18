KSHB 41 Weather | Warmer with a few showers and thunderstorms today

WEATHER HEADLINES



A few showers and thunderstorms today, just about anytime

Hot this weekend with thunderstorm chance each morning, best chances northern Missouri

Hot with less rain chances next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a few showers and thunderstorms around just about any time.

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

High: 86º

Tonight: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening. 30% chance of more widespread rain and thunderstorms by morning.

Wind: S 10-15mph

Low: 72º

Saturday: Morning showers and storms possible, some could have strong wind gusts. Then, partly cloudy, hot, and humid.

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

High: 93º

Sunday: Morning showers and storms possible, some could have strong wind gusts. Then, partly cloudy, hot, and humid.

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Low: 74º High: 91º

