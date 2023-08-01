Heat advisory in effect Wednesday across NE Kansas, NW Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A heat advisory will go into effect at 11 a.m. Wednesday across portions of east central and northeast Kansas as well as central, northwest and west central Missouri.

Set to run until 8 p.m., the advisory expects heat indexes of up to 106 degrees.

The affected counties include Leavenworth, Wyandotte and Johnson in Kansas. In Missouri, the advisory covers Buchanan, Clinton, Platte, Clay, Ray, Jackson, Lafayette, Saline and Johnson counties.

The National Weather Service warns heat illnesses may occur due to the high temperatures and high humidity.

Members of the public are advised to stay out of the sun, keep hydrated and be mindful of keeping children, elderly neighbors and pets cool.

Anyone who feels overcome by heat should be moved to a cool, shaded location.

—