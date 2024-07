KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the entire Kansas City area on Tuesday.

NWS said the advisory will be in effect from noon to 8 p.m., with heat index values up to 110 degrees expected.

Hot temperatures and humidity may cause heat illnesses.

The NWS recommends drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air-conditioned room, staying out of the sun if possible and checking on relatives.

