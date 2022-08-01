Watch Now
Heat Advisory issued for Kansas City area

Jeff Penner
Posted at 3:50 AM, Aug 01, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory for the Kansas City area.

It goes into effect at 1:00 p.m. Monday and lasts through 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The advisory includes Johnson, Wyandotte, Leavenworth, Miami, and Atchison counties in Kansas.

In Missouri, the advisory includes Jackson, Clay, Platte, Cass, and Johnson counties.

The advisory says to expect heat index values up to 106 degrees on Monday and as high as 109 degrees on Tuesday.

People are encouraged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room and stay out of the sun during the advisory.

Children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles and take extra precautions if you must work outside.

