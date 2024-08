KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A heat advisory was issued for the entire Kansas City area beginning on Saturday.

The advisory will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday and last until 8 p.m. on Sunday.

During this time, heat index values up to 109 degrees are possible.

Hot temperatures and high humidity could cause heat illnesses.

People are asked to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air conditioned rooms and check up on relatives and neighbors.

