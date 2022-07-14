Watch Now
Heat Advisory issued for Kansas City region through Friday

KSHB
A heat advisory issued on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Posted at 3:57 PM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 16:57:41-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — A Heat Advisory has been issued for the entire Kansas City area through 8 p.m. on Friday.

This includes Johnson, Leavenworth, Miami, Wyandotte and Atchison counties in Kansas.

In Missouri, Clay, Cass Platte and Jackson counties area included.

During this time, the heat index value could reach up to 106 degrees.

Hot temperatures and high humidity are also expected and can cause heat-related illnesses.

People are encouraged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned room, avoid being in the sun.

Children and pets should not be left inside a vehicles during this time.


