KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Heat Advisory has been issued for several major counties in the Kansas City region. The advisory will be in effect until Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Counties included in Kansas are Johnson, Leavenworth, Miami and Wyandotte, among others.

In Missouri, Clay, Cass, Jackson and Platte counties are included, among others.

During this time, heat index values up to 105 degrees are expected.

Hot temperatures and high humidity could cause heat-related illnesses to occur.

