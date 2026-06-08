Heat advisory issued for Kansas City Tuesday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The first heat advisory of the year in Kansas City has been issued for Tuesday afternoon, June 9, 2026.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory, which runs from noon to 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

LINK | Latest KSHB 41 Weather forecast

KSHB 41 Weather meteorologist Lauren Rainson says the heat index could reach 106.

Wednesday will also remain hot and humid, with heat indices in the upper 90s and low 100s.

KC is about to dial up the heat and humidity. A Heat Advisory is posted Tuesday afternoon. By Wednesday pm, it'll feel like the triple digits. @KSHB41 #kcwx #mowx #kswx pic.twitter.com/1zjETGo20M — Lauren Rainson (@LaurenRainson) June 8, 2026

Kansas Citians should drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned spaces, stay out of the sun, and check in on relatives and neighbors.

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