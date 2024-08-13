Heat advisory issued Wednesday in Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has placed the Kansas City area under a heat advisory on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

The advisory will go into effect at 1 p.m. and expire at 7 p.m.

Affected counties include Atchison, Johnson, Leavenworth, Linn, Miami and Wyandotte in Kansas.

Missouri’s Bates, Cass, Henry, Jackson, Johnson and Platte counties are included, too.

Heat index values up to 105 are possible, per NWS.

Residents are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and remain in air conditioning if possible.

