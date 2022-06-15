Watch
Heat blamed in highway road surface damage

A Livingston County, Missouri, Sheriff's Department photo showing damage to U.S. Highway 36 north of Chillicothe, Missouri on June 14, 2022.
Posted at 3:46 PM, Jun 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-15 16:46:44-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — How hot is it?

Hot enough to damage roads.

On Tuesday, road crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Northwest Missouri Division were called out to a stretch of U.S. Highway 65 near Route K north of Chillicothe after receiving reports of a damaged roadway.

A photo of the damage posted by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department shows the damage spanned both the northbound and southbound lanes of the highway.

MoDOT engineers completed a temporary fix to get the road re-opened, though the damage will require a more permanent repair.

