Heat possible cause in deaths of 6 Kansas Citians since June

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As high temperatures continue their dominance of this summer, authorities are reviewing whether heat was the cause of several deaths since June.
A Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department spokesperson told KSHB 41 News Thursday that one death in June and five others so far in July are under review for possibility being heat-related.
Health investigators have not yet made an official designation that the deaths are heat-related. Their review is ongoing.
June:
A male born in 1949
July:
A male born in 1998
A male born in 1988
A female born in 1962
A female born in 1952
A male born in 1976
The spokesperson said no additional information could be released citing health privacy laws.
