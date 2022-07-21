Heat possible cause in deaths of 6 Kansas Citians since June

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As high temperatures continue their dominance of this summer, authorities are reviewing whether heat was the cause of several deaths since June.

A Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department spokesperson told KSHB 41 News Thursday that one death in June and five others so far in July are under review for possibility being heat-related.

Health investigators have not yet made an official designation that the deaths are heat-related. Their review is ongoing.

June:

A male born in 1949

July:

A male born in 1998

A male born in 1988

A female born in 1962

A female born in 1952

A male born in 1976

The spokesperson said no additional information could be released citing health privacy laws.

—

