Heating, cooling companies brace for uptick in service calls as heat wave draws closer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Heating and cooling companies throughout Kansas City are bracing for demands and service calls to pick up as the extreme heat wave makes its way into the Midwest.

Hometown Heroes Heating and Cooling expect AC units to be overworked as temperatures reach triple digits, leading to an increase in repair and service calls. The Raytown company stressed being proactive as opposed to reactive can save you more money in the long run.

"Everybody's stuff breaks when we have extreme weather, you have to take the steps when it's nicer to have somebody come out and do a tune-up and assess the longevity or the health of your system,” explained Andrew Hay, co-founder at Hometown Heroes Heating and Cooling.

Hay says homeowners need to routinely change air filters to ensure their cooling system continues to run smoothly. If your unit is outside make sure it’s free of any tall grass or bushes that could potentially damage the unit and look into having a routine maintenance contract.

“If your system's working, that's the best time to have a contractor come out and look at it to make sure that it doesn't break down,” Hay said. “That's where having a maintenance contract is really important and usually maintenance contracts come with a lot of other benefits like discounts on repairs or priority service.

In the past, HVAC companies dealt with supply chain issues getting in the way of answering service calls. Hometown Heroes says this summer, part availability isn't top of mind.

"What's influencing more of the price drive is a couple of different factors. The first one is being that the amount of skilled labor that is existing inside the market today is diminishing, and the rate in which somebody is retiring from the industry versus the next hiring class coming in are offset tremendously,” explained Bryan Moore, business operations at Hometown Heroes Heating and Cooling.

