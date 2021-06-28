Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Heavy rains cause Missouri rivers to rise

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Flood waters cover U.S. Highway 36 at the Platte River on Friday, June 25, 2021.
US Highway 36 Flooding.jpg
Posted at 9:32 AM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 10:32:11-04

ST LOUIS — Missouri's rivers are rising, and with heavy rain possible through most of the week, parts of the state are under flood warnings and flash flood watches.

Minor flooding was already happening Monday at several points on the Missouri River. Damage was minimal, though several roads and streets were under water.

The Mississippi River was nearing technical flood stage from St. Louis south through Cape Girardeau, with crests expected early this week. Right now, only minor flooding is forecast.

The rising rivers followed heavy weekend rains - some areas got up to 10 inches of rain. One person died and two others were rescued Saturday when their vehicle became stuck in floodwaters in Clinton County.

Forecasts call for occasional storms through at least Thursday in much of the state.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!