KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Despite soaring temperatures outside, a group of young boys found relief in a cool gym, where they engaged in sports and learned valuable life lessons.

Held at the Garrison Community Center, organizers emphasized the importance of having a safe space for youth to keep them out of the heat and harm's way.

HeLeads workshop empowers inner-city boys above and beyond sports

“It’s so important for our community and our kids to see who is there for them, and to see people who look like them and support them, and don’t look like them support them,” Tony Temple, founder of Temple Made Fitness, said.

Al Miller Tony Temple, founder of Temple Made Fitness

This group of K-8 students is part of the HeLeads initiative, founded by Terrell Brown.

HeLeads aims to use the transformative power of sports to instill leadership, teamwork, and emotional intelligence in young boys.

“I think it’s important to provide programming and with programming provides a whole new sense of hope, and with community brings forth people from all different walks of life,” Brown said. “Former NFL players, former college players, former teachers, yoga instructors, people at UMKC."

Al Miller Terrell Brown, Founder HeLeads

Each week, participants engage in a different sport that serves as a platform for teaching essential life skills. Brown expressed the need for a focus on boys in Kansas City, noting that they often operate at a disadvantage.

“Boys right now, there needs to be a focus on them,” Brown said. “They’re already operating at a deficit when you talk about inner Kansas City.”

Gregg Stegall, summer program coordinator for UpperRoom KC, echoed this sentiment.

“We like to expose our students to opportunities that they wouldn’t ordinarily have.”

Al Miller Gregg Stegall, summer program coordinator for UpperRoom KC

As the young participants honed their athletic skills on the court, they were also encouraged to aspire to shoot for the stars."

“They deserve to be acknowledged; they deserve this space," Temple said. "I told them they’re going to be on TV today. And that is what our kids need to know at a young age — that it can happen.”

Brown further emphasized the values they hope to instill in the boys, including integrity, respect, and perseverance.

“Hopefully, they can walk away with some of the lessons we’re trying to impart today," Brown said. "Going hard when no one’s watching; all of those things are transferable.”

The program runs through the end of July.

—