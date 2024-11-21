Help needed with decades-old facilities, new schools: KCPS board pushes bond proposal to voters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, voters will decide whether to help give millions to Kansas City Public Schools in the spring.

On Wednesday night, the KCPS Board of Directors unanimously voted to sign off on a draft plan for a general obligation bond (GO) proposal.

KCPS, which hasn't successfully passed a bond since 1967, will ask voters to pass a $474 million GO bond, which includes $50 million for its partner charter schools.

Many district facilities and schools are outdated, with some having leaks throughout buildings and decades-old heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems.

KCPS KCPS building conditions

The district plans to use the money to upgrade existing facilities and build two new schools, valued at about $136 million.

Money from the bond would also go to updating HVAC systems, upgrades to safety and security and improved space for learning.

Previously, KCPS Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Collier said the district would face $650 million in unfunded building repairs and have to figure out where to get an additional $600 million to improve teaching and learning environments.

The average homeowner within KCPS limits would pay 61 cents a day or about $230 a year.

Voters will decide on the issue on April 8, 2025.

