Kansas City Public Schools officials say passage of bond issue critical to district's future

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Public Schools gave KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis an inside look at deplorable conditions in a school on a list for repairs if voters approve a school bond proposal in 2025.

KCPS Superintendent Jennifer Collier said the district has more than $656 million in deferred maintenance needs that grew over six decades since voters last approved bond issue.

That's why she’s asking voters to approve a $474 million bond issue next spring to upgrade many public and charter schools.

KSHB 41

KCPS staff walked me through Northeast Middle School, one of just two neighborhood middle schools, to show conditions in the building that need $4 million worth of upgrades.

For a full list of the repairs at the district's schools if the bond issue passes, click here.

The school district recently said they would not be able to accommodate all the incoming sixth-grade students with the district's current facilities.

Northeast Middle School Principal Dr. Allenda Wilson says her students and staff are mighty warriors, but the building doesn’t reflect the student's victories.

KSHB 41

“Unfortunately, it has become a mindset for the students that when you’re used to being in a space that doesn’t have what you need, you just get used to it, and that’s not okay,” said Dr. Wilson.

The school, known as the home of the Titans, is more than a century old.

It's a massive building, more than 100,000 square feet, but staff claims a lot of the space isn’t usable because of failing infrastructure.

Dr. Wilson said the students start their day in the failing auditorium, which is no front seat to learning.

KSHB 41

“You can see our seating here," she said. "We have seats that are missing. When they come in, have a seat, I don’t even want to sit down.”

She says the building comes with warnings, some written on walls, others in plain view.

Signs read, “Leaking water, walk around."

Staff members say it took one year to install their new HVAC system.

The job was completed last month, but according to Dr. Wilson, two weeks ago thieves broke in and stole the copper, adding to the continued woes of the HVAC system and internet issues.

“Systems don’t always work together,” she said.

KSHB 41

Wilson said securing the building, making it usable and safe is their priority to students and staff.

“It’s an urgent thing for us," she said. "We want our kids to be here, we want to revitalize our district and make sure kids are not just happy to be here, but want to come."

Dr. Wilson and her staff agree — "You can’t serve poverty with poverty."

There's also failing floors, along with boys' locker rooms, technology and learning spaces that desperately need updating.

“I don’t want my kids to be used to seeing that, cause it's not normal,” Dr. Wilson said.

She said it would be important to update their space so the community also can use it.

The school is home to 640 students.

If voters approve the bond, the school is slated to receive $4.4 million.

“The Union's Executive Board and KCPS recently had a productive discussion regarding the upcoming school bond, and we are pleased that many of our initial concerns have been addressed," The Kansas City Federation of Teachers and School-Related Personnel, Local 691, a local teachers union, said. "We are optimistic about the continued progress and look forward to our next meeting. Our focus remains on securing assurances for no layoffs and ensuring that additional operating funds will support raises for our members."

The school board is scheduled to final approval November 20 to the ten-year final capital funding plan.

MORE:

https://www.kshb.com/news/local-news/an-investment-in-the-children-in-this-city-kansas-city-public-schools-will-pursue-424m-bond-in-april-2025

https://www.kshb.com/news/local-news/why-wouldnt-we-give-them-every-tool-that-we-can-parents-react-to-kcps-go-bond-proposal-of-424m

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covers Kansas City, Missouri, including neighborhoods in the southern part of the city. Share your story idea with Megan.