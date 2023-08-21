Henry County, Missouri, resident details reaction after winning $1M Mega Millions prize

Watch Now
Aug 21, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — They say money can’t buy happiness, but it hopefully can buy a Henry County, Missouri, resident a little more sleep.

Earlier this month, the resident bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket from the Buck Stop convenience store off E. Highway 7 in Clinton, Missouri.

The jackpot for the Aug. 4 Mega Millions was $1.55 billion, and while no one hit the big prize, Missouri did have a $1 million winner when a resident hit all five of the white-ball numbers.

The woman said it was late when she first checked her ticket.

“I screamed for my husband to double check,” the woman told the Missouri Lottery last week.

Her initial check was right, leaving her with enough excited energy for only two hours of sleep that night.

She plans to use some of the winnings for the couple’s retirement.

