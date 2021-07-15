Watch
Henry County Sheriff's Office issues Silver Alert for missing 66-year-old man

Dennis Ray Knifong
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Henry County Sheriff's Department issued a Silver Alert for a man last seen on June 20.

Dennis Ray Knifong, 66, was last seen near Missouri Highway 7 in Pleasant Hill.

Knifong is roughly 6-feet tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He has white hair and blue eyes and is diagnosed with high blood pressure.

He drives a Black 2000 Chevrolet Blazer with unknown registration.

Knifong last spoke to his daughter on June 20 and has not made contact with her since. It's believed he does not have his required medication.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff's Department at (660)-885-5587.

