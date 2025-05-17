'Her name comes across a lot of desks': Mother behind Blair's Law reacts to cases being prosecuted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A law that took 13 years to pass is now being used to prosecute celebratory gunfire cases in Jackson County.

Blair's Law was signed by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson last summer.

Mother behind Blair's Law reacts to cases being prosecuted

The law created stricter penalties for celebratory gunfire. It's now a misdemeanor or felony offense to recklessly discharge a firearm within city limits.

It was named after Blair Shanahan-Lane, an 11-year-old girl at the time who was killed by celebratory gunfire on July 4, 2011.

Credit: Michele Shanahan-DeMoss Blair Shanahan-Lane was struck and killed by celebratory gunfire in 2011.

If you ever have a conversation with Michele Shanahan-DeMoss, she will remind you that she's still Blair's mom.

"I have had this song going in my head for the past month," Shanahan-DeMoss said. "I'm not going to sing it, but it says let me reintroduce myself."

Shanahan-DeMoss said she's been taking the time to make sure she's healthy and happy.

Her daughter, Blair, would've turned 25 years old this year. She only got to spend a fraction of those years with her.

"I look at it as she is still part of the good part of things, the difference maker, the change that is necessary," Blair's mother said.

For the past several months, that change has been seen in Jackson County, with cases being prosecuted as recently as this week.

KSHB 41

"Indiscriminate gunfire in this community certainly has to cease," Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson said.

The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office has charged 14 cases under Blair's Law since January for unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Before Blair's Law, the offense was only a misdemeanor ordinance violation in Kansas City.

"As Michele Shanahan DeMoss, Blair's mother, knows unfortunately all too well...what goes up must come down," said Prosecutor Melesa Johnson. "Her child, Blair, so young, was taken far too soon."

Blair's mother continues to educate and speak to young people about using guns responsibly.

While it might be an offender's first introduction to Blair's Law, 14 years later, it's accountability for the family behind it.

"Very early on, I made a commitment. She [Blair] is, without any doubt, still my daughter. She is still Blair, and I will show up. Keep showing up."

—

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers portions of Johnson County, including Overland Park, Prairie Village and Leawood. Share your story idea with Alyssa.