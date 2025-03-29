'Her spirit is free now': Community gathers to honor KC social media star

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Alysha Burney died March 2nd, the day before her 25th birthday.

Burney and her brother were in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Her family, friends, and fans gathered Friday night at Loose Park to celebrate her life.

Nea Tucker was one of the millions of people who followed Burney on social media.

“When I was depressed, I always used to watch her videos, and that would be a source of comfort for me, helping me laugh,” said Tucker, who only knew Burney through social media.

Alysha had the same effect on her family.

“If you were down, and she came in the room, she made everything just change,” said Kende Boye, Alysha’s aunt.

And Friday night she brought loved ones together the way her family says she used to do.

“It makes me feel sad that I’m here because of this but happy that her legacy will still live on and happy that she fulfilled what she was sent here to do,” said Charles Burney, Alysha’s brother.

“I’m just so blessed that he allowed me to be a big brother to such an amazing little sister,” said Charles Alysha’s brother.

On Friday night, hundreds of balloons filled the air at the park.

“She’s able to be free,” said Anitra Scott, Alysha’s mother. “She can roam however she chooses to. Her spirit is free now.”

Family and friends shared the good memories of their lives with Alysha.

“I’m going to miss her laughter, her silliness, her telling me she loves me," her mother said as she fought back tears. "I’m going to miss everything. “I keep reminding myself that Alysha would want me to still be happy, even in a time like this.”

Alysha died in her sleep after suffering an asthma attack, according to her friends.