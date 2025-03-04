Hereford House restaurant in Zona Rosa closed permanently

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Hereford House restaurant in the Northland's Zona Rosa shopping center has closed permanently.

A phone message informs callers the location at 8661 N. Stoddard Ave., in Kansas City, Missouri, is closed. The message reminds callers they can eat at the two Hereford House locations open in Independence and Shawnee.

This is the second Hereford House restaurant to close since Jace Hanson, a one-time employee at the now-closed Leawood location, was charged with 22 counts of criminal threat, one count of criminal damage and 10 counts of sex exploitation of a child.

Hanson admitted he used his body parts to contaminate food served to customers at the restaurant.

KSHB 41 reported previously Hanson said he'd been working there for about a month and started contaminating food about a week and a half after starting, according to a court document.

Hanson told police the last time he contaminated food was April 23, 2024.

Dozens of customers reported they became violently ill after eating at the Leawood location.

Customers sickened by the food have filed civil lawsuits in Johnson County, seeking damages for their illnesses.

The Leawood restaurant, which opened in November 1996, closed permanently on Aug. 3, 2024.

The first Hereford House location opened in 1957 near the Kansas City Stockyards. It became popular for its hand-cut, aged and grilled steaks, along with its iceberg lettuce steakhouse salad, according to the restaurant's website.

