Criminal case against former Hereford House employee expands; man faces 33 felonies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former employee of the Leawood Hereford House restaurant was hit with more than 30 new felony charges Tuesday in connection to a food contamination case.

Jace Hanson, 21, now faces 22 counts of felony food contamination, one felony count of criminal damage to the restaurant and 10 counts of felony sexual exploitation of a child.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office amended the charges in a filing made Tuesday afternoon.

Hanson remains in custody at the Johnson County Adult Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

He was originally charged with one count of felony food contamination on April 26, 2024. An affidavit filed in support of the original criminal charges revealed Hanson would rub food against his genitalia and other body parts before it would eventually be served to customers.

Nearly 400 restaurant diners had contacted Leawood police detectives as of late May saying they dined at the restaurant during the time frame Hanson is alleged to have committed the crimes — a span roughly between April 1-23.

The subsequent investigation has served as the foundation for a slew of civil lawsuits to be filed against Hanson. At least five such lawsuits had been filed as of June 4.

Hanson is set to appear in court as part of a hearing on Thursday, June 6.

